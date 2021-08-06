Italy: COVID ‘Green Pass’ needed for museums, indoor dining

ROME (AP) — Besides an admission ticket, visitors to Italy’s museums and theaters now must show proof they’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine, recovered from the illness or recently tested negative. A certification rule that took effect nationwide on Friday also applies to, gyms, inside restaurants, indoor swimming pools and crowded outdoor events like concerts. The Italian government hopes that requiring what it has dubbed a “Green Pass” will rein in a summer surge in coronavirus infections. The Vatican is also adhering to the rule and checking that visitors to its museums have paper certificates or QR codes on their cellphones. Pompeii’s archeological park is offering free swab tests for now.