Knockout blow? Bidder for UK’s Morrisons raises offer

LONDON (AP) — A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Fortress has increased its offer to buy Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, a move that it hopes will deal a knockout blow to a rival bidder. In a statement Friday, Fortress said it was increasing its offer for Morrisons by 400 million pounds to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion). Its previous offer had already been approved by the Morrisons board. The consortium said the offer represents a 52% premium on Morrisons’ 178 pence per share price at the close before the first takeover proposal. However, it said it had to go higher amid “speculation regarding a possible counter-offer” by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, another group of investors.