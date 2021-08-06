Madison Mounted Patrol horse is home after colic surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Cooper, one of Madison Police Department's Mounted Patrol horses', is finally home after spending two-and-a-half weeks at UW Veterinary Hospital.

Veterinary staff members gave the horse a special goodbye, his primary veterinarian walked him out of the hospital, and two other patrol squad horses, Doctor B and Bubba, were there to greet him.

Cooper had emergency surgery for a displaced colon and faced some complications after the procedure, however Friends of Madison Mounted Patrol said in a Facebook announcement that he is in good spirits.

Friends of Madison Mounted Patrol said it will take some time for Cooper to recover so it will be a while before he is back on duty.

For those who want to help with Cooper's medical bills, Friends of Madison Mounted Patrol has a GoFundMe.