Madison police looking for help identifying suspect that damaged retirement home

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect accused of damaging the common area of a retirement home.

Police say they were dispatched to a forced entry at the retirement home in Waunakee just after midnight on August 6.

On-site security reported hearing glass break, and confronted the suspect who fled on food. The suspect allegedly caused damage to windows and property inside the building.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Madison Police Department at 255-2345 or through Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.