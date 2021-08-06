More children testing positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- New cases of COVID-19 are trending up across the country, in part because of the Delta variant's rapid spread. The new cases aren't just happening in adults, though. More children are getting sick, too.

"Delta is much, much more contagious, and children are susceptible of that," Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UW Health, said. "That's resulting in more hospitalizations and more disease in children."

Public Health Madison and Dane County said the total number of infections in Dane County children is still low, but it is increasing.

At the beginning of July, the seven day average for new cases in 8- to 11-year-old children was 0.57 new cases per day. On July 23, that number was 2.43 new cases per day. As of August 5, the average was up to 3.14 new cases per day.

All age groups of children are recording a similar trend.

DeMuri said though southern Wisconsin isn't seeing critically high case numbers yet, he is concerned about what is happening in other parts of the country.

"Our pediatric colleagues in southern states at children's hospitals, they're reporting a real significant increase in hospitalizations in children with COVID, including some needing to be on ventilators and some deaths, unfortunately," he said.

He said wearing a mask is the best way to protect children who are too young to get vaccinated yet, and he said that will be particularly important when kids head back to school.

DeMuri said families with unvaccinated children should also be mindful of being at large gatherings in public.

"It's time to back off a little on birthday parties, large group gatherings, those kinds of things," he said. "If the numbers keep going up, we have to continually start to back off on how much interaction we're having with with other people."

DeMuri said parents should also pay close attention to any symptoms their children have. He said COVID-19 symptoms can be more mild in kids and might look like a bad cold. He said if kids have a runny nose, cough or sore throat, they should get tested.

DeMuri said doctors don't yet know if the Delta variant is worse for kids than previous variants, but he said parents should still be cautious to avoid their children getting sick.

"Hospitalization is less likely in kids, but it still happens," he said. "I think you have to ask yourself, do you want to take that chance? Do you want to be that one parent whose kid is hospitalized?"