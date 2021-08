ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is Snax from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

The 3-month-old domestic longhair mix is described as shy at first, needing a little time to warm up to new surroundings and people.

Workers at the shelter think she would do best in a home without small children.

If you think Snax would be a good fit in your home, visit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.