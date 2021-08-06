Phase one of speed reduction program begins next week in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is launching phase one of hits new speed reduction program on Monday.

The "20 is Plenty" program aims to improve safety on Madison roadways by lowering the speed limit on residential streets from 25 to 20 miles per hour.

The city's transportation commission is selecting streets based on crash data, the layout of the streets and access to bike lanes and sidewalks.

The first two street areas are located in parts of the Tenney-Lapham and the Theresa-Hammersley neighborhoods.

Madison’s Vision Zero Initiative strives to improve pedestrian and bike safety for all users throughout the city, all in an effort to eliminate avoidable fatal crashes. Since 2009, crashes between vehicles and pedestrians have risen by 46% all across the United States, a trend that we do not want to see continue in Madison.

Madison joins many other cities across the country, including New York City, Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis, who are lowering speed limits to increase road user safety.

