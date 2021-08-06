Protecting your baby from the COVID-19 resurgence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Welcoming a new baby into your family is stressful enough, and adding the COVID-19 resurgence to the mix only makes things more complicated.

A pediatrician from UW Health recommends having a conversation with close friends and family, and asking them to get vaccinated before spending time with your newborn.

But even with the vaccine, doctors say there's more you can do to protect your child.

"Having them wear masks, particularly in the first two months of life," said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a Professor of Pediatrics at UW School of Medicine and Public Health. "If vaccinated or unvaccinated, have them wear a mask around your baby."

Dr. Demuri said while the coronavirus appears to be less severe in young children, it can still be traumatic. Oftentimes sending babies to the hospital for testing and monitoring.