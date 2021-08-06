Skip to Content

Second suspect found guilty for 2019 Madison homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- The second suspect in the September 2019 homicide of 19-year-old Malik Moss was found guilty in court Thursday.

According to court records, the jury found Leearthur L. Taylor guilty of 1st degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.

Police reported in 2019, they were called to a shots fired incident on the 500 block of Northport Drive. Officers said Moss was found outside. He had been shot at least five times and died after life-saving attempts were made.

In October 2020, the other suspect, Larence G. Thomas, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

