Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 4:09PM CDT until August 6 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or

near Fond Du Lac, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Lomira, Oakfield, Lamartine, Byron, Eden, Brownsville,

Dundee, Waucousta and Town of Forest.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.