Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 6 at 8:14PM CDT until August 6 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Northeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 845 PM CDT.
* At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitewater,
moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Whitewater, Richmond and Lima Center.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.