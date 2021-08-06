Severe weather threat hangs around through weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The good news is, the severe threats are on the lower end of the severe categories outlined by the Storm Prediction Center.

Here's a look at the severe weather outlook over the next three days, taking us through the first full weekend of August.

As it says, wind and hail are going to be our primary threats. However, an isolated tornado threat will be possible Saturday.

Sunday the area may see another slight risk issued but, for now, it remains a marginal risk.

Timing for these storms will be mainly in the late afternoon/early evening however, morning thunderstorm activity should be expected on Saturday. Though these storms will be in the morning, there may be an isolated severe storm with them so make sure you have a way to receive mobile weather alerts.

Rain totals won't be wash out style, these rounds of rain won't be soaking, but a half an inch to an inch may be possible if you're caught underneath a shower or two. Isolated higher rain accumulations will be possible depending on where the storms develop, how long they linger over an area and how fast the storms are moving.

As for temperatures, here's a look - temperatures will be getting warmer by the end of the weekend.