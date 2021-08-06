Shower and storm chances this weekend with higher humidity

MADISON (WKOW) - We're entering into a more active weather pattern which will last at least through the weekend.



SET UP

A broad area of low pressure has developed over the Plains and heads our way keeping the possibility of rain in the forecast while also pumping up humidity values.

TODAY

Partly sunny and more humid with isolated showers and storms with temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible in the mid 60s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny and humid with a few storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.



Scattered storms possible at night.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and humid with a few more storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.



More storms are likely at night.

A couple storms this weekend may be strong to severe

MONDAY

Partly sunny and humid with isolated showers and storms possible with highs in the mid 80s.



Isolated storms are possible overnight.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hotter and still humid with a stray storm possible and highs in the upper 80s.



A few more storms are possible at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray storm possible and highs in the upper 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with a stray storm possible with highs in the mid 80s.