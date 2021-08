At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fitchburg. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona and Oregon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.