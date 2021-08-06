Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:26PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 526 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Kewaskum to near

Watertown. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield,

Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon,

South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Whitefish Bay,

Greendale, Pewaukee and Brown Deer.

People attending The Wisconsin State Fair, and The Iron Ridge

Firemans Picnic should seek safe shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.