Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 6:53PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Butler to near Jefferson. Movement was east at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Milwaukee, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield,

Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, South Milwaukee,

Cudahy, Whitewater, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Fort

Atkinson, Brown Deer, Sussex and St. Francis.

People attending The Wisconsin State Fair should seek safe shelter

immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.