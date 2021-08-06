Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 7:57PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 756 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms
along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Whitewater to
Raymond to 6 miles east of Kenosha. Movement was south at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Racine International Airport observed wind gusts of 49 mph
at 741 PM.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Kenosha, Racine, Janesville, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie,
Antioch, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Sturtevant,
Milton, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock Lake, Williams Bay, Camp
Lake, Wind Lake, Winthrop Harbor and Rochester.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.