Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 8:51PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 8:51PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Madison to near Whitewater. Movement was
south at 15 mph. A few funnel clouds may occur with this line.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort
Atkinson, Elkhorn, Oregon, Delavan, Jefferson, McFarland, Lake
Geneva, Monona, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, East Troy, Brodhead,
Williams Bay and Deerfield.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.