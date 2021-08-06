Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also weighing vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors. Two lower courts have allowed Indiana University to proceed with a plan it announced in May requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester. Students who don’t comply will have their registration canceled and workers who don’t will lose their jobs. The policy does have religious and medical exemptions, but exempt students must wear masks and be tested twice a week.