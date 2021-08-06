The Playing Field receives Dreams Foundation grant to continue mission

MADISON (WKOW) -- A program dedicated to breaking barriers in childcare for low-income families is receiving funding to continue its mission.

The Playing Field in Madison is one of 200 organizations in Wisconsin receiving a grant from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation.

The child learning center focuses on "leveling the playing field" to provide quality programs to families from all backgrounds.

The Dreams Foundation says the $1.9 million in grants went to organizations working to address significant community needs.

"I am so excited for these kids, that they're able to come out and enjoy the space, " said American family Insurance Community and Social Impact Manager Maggie Pascaly. "It's just really cool to see how the social emotional learning can come to life here for kids in our community."

The Playing Field says it will use the funds to help build a new facility on Madison's East Side.

"Our plan is to build a 15,000 square foot facility that will hold 100 children on the east side of town," said Abbi Kruse, Executive Director of the Playing Field. "We're also really excited about the new space because it provides observation areas where other educators can come in and observe our practices, classroom space, where we can do more training for other educators."