Trial ordered for Fort Atkinson woman charged in homicide & arson case

durkee

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Fort Atkinson woman accused of killing her grandmother and setting their shared home on fire is going to trial.

Elizabeth Durkee is charged with first degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, arson and mutilating a corpse.

According to the criminal complaint, Durkee told investigators her grandmother asked for help to end her life.

Durkee is expected to enter a plea at her next court hearing in September.

