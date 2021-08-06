Wisconsin State Fair addresses complaints about long lines for parking

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- On the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, there were a lot of complaints about how long it took to get into the park, with some visitors waiting more than an hour.

Fair organizers attributed some of the backups to the $2 ticket deals, a later start time and the new cashless payment system to park.

"It's just a new system, people are not accustomed to it. It was opening day, one extra day we're already seeing the improvement," State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O'Leary told WISN-TV on Friday.

The fair brought in more employees to help the parking workers, leading to a smoother Friday.