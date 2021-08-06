Woman dead after being hit by train in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train in west Madison late Thursday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD said in a news release Friday, the crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. along the railroad track in the 5400 block of Old Middleton Road. The woman "succumbed to her injuries."

According to police, there was no indication of impairment or negligence on the part of the train operator.

All normal railroad traffic has resumed Friday morning.