2 dead after head-on crash on US 151 in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two people are dead following a head-on crash in Dodge County Saturday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the southbound lanes of US 151 near County Highway B in the township of Beaver Dam.

Authorities said it appears a vehicle was heading the wrong way and collided with another.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital in Madison with serious injuries and the passenger died en route to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.