‘Always working’: Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden should be heading out on vacation and a traditional August break from Washington. But with the Senate still in session and working on his bipartisan infrastructure bill for the second straight weekend, and likely into next week, Biden hasn’t gone far. He’s at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. His spokesperson says presidents are always working, no matter where they are. Biden is no exception. He’ll spend some of next week at the White House before he leaves again, either for Delaware or the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.