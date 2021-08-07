UPDATE: Breese Stevens Field allows fans back in stadium following storm evacuation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Fans are allowed back into Breese Stevens Field in Madison following an earlier evacuation due to storms.

The venue is hosting a concert featuring The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson & Family Saturday night.

In an updated Facebook post, organizers said attendees are allowed to enter at 7:45 p.m. and that Willie Nelson will hit the stage at 8:30 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Breese Stevens Field in Madison has been evacuated as severe weather rolls through southern Wisconsin.

The venue was supposed to host a concert featuring The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson & Family Saturday night, but that was put on hold as severe thunderstorms were detected in the area.

Leaders said they are hopeful the show will resume and to keep an eye on its social media pages for updates on the event.