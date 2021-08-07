Bucks Acquire Grayson Allen from Memphis Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen and cash considerations from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks.

“Grayson is a talented guard who we expect to be an excellent fit with our team,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “His three-point shooting, energy, toughness and basketball IQ make him a great addition, and we’re excited to welcome him to Milwaukee.”

Allen enters his fourth season in the NBA and played in 50 games with 38 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2020-2021 season. He averaged career-highs in scoring (10.6 points), rebounding (3.2 RPG), and assists (2.2 APG). The 2018 21st overall draft pick shot 41.8% from the field while going 39.1% from three-point range.

Merrill, the 60th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, appeared in 30 games (2 starts) with the Bucks as a rookie last season and averaged 3.0 points in 7.8 minutes per game.