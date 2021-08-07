Flash Flood Watch from SAT 6:18 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast

Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in

northeast Iowa, Allamakee and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota,

Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin,

Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,

Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and Vernon.

* Through Sunday morning.

* Heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall fell over a large area

over southeast Minnesota, western and north central Wisconsin, and

parts of northeast Iowa with pockets of 3 to 7 inches of rainfall

especially along the I90 and I94 corridors and into west central

Wisconsin. Thunderstorms are expected to re-develop tonight in an

east-west line, affecting some of the same locations that received

heavy rainfall Saturday. 1 to 4 inches of additional rainfall may

fall over parts of the flash flood watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&