Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 10:22PM CDT until August 8 at 1:15AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin…

Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1022 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.