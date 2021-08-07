Flood Advisory issued August 7 at 11:36PM CDT until August 8 at 2:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.