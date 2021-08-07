Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 10 at 3:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 10 at 3:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at La Farge.
* From Sunday morning to early Tuesday morning.
* At 1:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will
then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is
flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial
properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge
near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Some roads are under water and several
residences and businesses are affected. However the majority of
the people in town are still dry.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, There is significant flooding in and around
La Farge.
* Flood History…No available flood history.