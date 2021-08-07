Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 10 at 3:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at La Farge.

* From Sunday morning to early Tuesday morning.

* At 1:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will

then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is

flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial

properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge

near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Some roads are under water and several

residences and businesses are affected. However the majority of

the people in town are still dry.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, There is significant flooding in and around

La Farge.

* Flood History…No available flood history.