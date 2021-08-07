Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 11 at 10:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 7 at 3:02PM CDT until August 11 at 10:41AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* From Sunday morning to late Wednesday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
* Impact…At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under
water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near
Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north
of town.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.
* Impact…At 16.5 feet, Highway 56 just east of Viola is closed due
to flooding.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Water is flowing over Highway 56 east of
Viola.
* Impact…At 19.0 feet, Water goes over Main Street in Viola. There
is a potential for serious damage in town.
* Flood History…No available flood history.