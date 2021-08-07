Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:59PM CDT until August 12 at 9:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* From Sunday afternoon to late Thursday morning.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet Monday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.
* Flood History…No available flood history.