Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:59PM CDT until August 12 at 9:16AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.

* From Sunday afternoon to late Thursday morning.

* At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet Monday morning. It will

then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland

near the river occurs.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and

campground area in the old section of town.

* Flood History…No available flood history.