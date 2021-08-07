Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:59PM CDT until August 13 at 3:09PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* From Sunday morning to Friday afternoon.
* At 4:40 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.0 feet Monday evening. It will
then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river,
including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs
in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet, Water can be expected in the town of Gays
Mills with depth possibly reaching two feet in places.
* Flood History…No available flood history.