Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:59PM CDT until August 13 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From Sunday morning to Friday evening.

* At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning

to 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 12.1

feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to

14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage

early Friday morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant

flooding.

* Flood History…No available flood history.