Flood Warning issued August 7 at 8:59PM CDT until August 13 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From Sunday morning to Friday evening.
* At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow morning
to 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 12.1
feet and begin rising again early Monday morning. It will rise to
14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…No available flood history.