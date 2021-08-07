Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Jordanian military said it has killed one smuggler and wounded several others while thwarting a drugs- and weapons-smuggling operation at the Syrian border. The military said in a statement that it seized a “large quantity” of narcotics, as well as ammunition and a communications device, and that the smugglers fled back to Syria. The military said the incident occurred at dawn on Saturday in eastern Jordan, but gave no further details. Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.