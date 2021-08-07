Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

DENVER (AP) — Denver’s top public safety leader says he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reports Saturday. A public health order, that was issued by the city health department Monday requires all city employees to receive their second vaccine dose by Sept. 15. It’s unclear how many of the Denver’s police officers or emergency responders have been vaccinated as the city does not keep track. However, the Denver Police Protective Association conducted its own poll. About half of the department’s officers responded to the survey, and out of that 57% said they were unvaccinated.