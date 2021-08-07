Mentally ill and homeless: Arrest highlights system’s flaws

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area man who is homeless and bipolar allegedly threw a water bottle at California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The brief encounter highlighted the population Newsom says he is trying to help. More than 37,000 people in California are both homeless and have a severe mental illness. They are among the most vulnerable residents, cycling in and out of jail, emergency rooms and psychiatric holds. Mental health experts say the country needs more in-patient beds, outpatient treatment and more supportive housing of all kinds where those with a brain illness can get clinical care, and thrive.