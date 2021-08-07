Morgan’s ‘LemonAid’ Stand moves into the real world, opens in-person stand

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Morgan Marsh-McGlone opened a virtual lemonade stand in 2020 with the goal of raising $100 to help children facing food insecurity. A year later, she's blown past her original goal, and her efforts have gained national attention.

Marsh-McGlone was finally able to open her in-person lemonade stand Saturday at future site of Little John's Kitchens in Fitchburg.

She's raised nearly $80,000 so far, and she said it's inspiring to see so many people support her efforts.

"I feel very happy that people are so determined to help," Marsh-McGlone said. "It just really warms my heart that people can support this, me and Little Johns. It just makes me super happy."

She said her new goal is to raise $100,000 for Little John's Kitchens, an organization that turns excess food from grocery stores into meals.

Morgan's virtual stand is still open, and you can purchase lemonade there to fund meals.