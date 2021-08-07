Multiple rounds of storms this weekend, strong to severe potential

MADISON (WKOW) - This weekend brings multiple rounds of storms across southern Wisconsin, with the potential of some turning strong or even severe.

Majority of the area starts off and stays dry Saturday morning.

The day starts off a bit humid, with values rising throughout the day into the upper 60s. Feeling oppressive.

Temperatures likely rise into the low 80s, feeling like the mid-upper 80s due to high dew point values.

Saturday afternoon is likely when the first more organized, impactful round of showers and storms arrives. Mainly reaching areas north and northwest of Madison first.

A few showers or storms are possible late afternoon, becoming a little more organized/widespread into the evening.

Showers and storms will move a bit more south and east during this time.

Although, best shot of storms and beneficial rain will be areas north of Dane County. More so central Wisconsin.

While the severe threat is a low 1/5 ranking for majority of the viewing area, some in a 'slight' 2/5 ranking to the west, a couple of strong or possibly severe storms can't be ruled out.

Main threats include gusty, damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Also, some may receive high rainfall amounts potentially leading to localized flooding. High rain looks to be N/NW of Dane with some potentially hitting 1.5" close to 2" in areas closer to central Wisconsin by Monday.

Widespread showers and storms will likely continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Drier weather returns during the day Sunday, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. A bit breezy, humid and warm.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Sunday evening, with a few becoming strong possibly.

Isolated to stray chances continue off and on Monday through Tuesday, overnight into Wednesday. Highs continue to be 'above average' with values in the mid-upper 80s and potentially low 90s.