Museum brings back National Mustard Day celebration

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- National Mustard Museum brought back their annual National Mustard Day celebration on Hubbard Ave. after moving to a virtual celebration last year because of the pandemic.

"It feels so good to have everyone together," Barry Levenson, the museum's founder and curator, said. "So many friends; people that have come from Illinois, from Massachusetts from Indiana. People really do look forward to this, and having lost it last year, so many people have come out."

The museum has been celebrating mustard day since the early 1990s, Levenson said.

"It's a way of giving back to the community to have just a big fun event," he said.

But Levenson said the celebration has a more practical purpose, too.

"It's also a way to connect with mustard companies all over the world," he said. "So, even after Mustard Day, our wrap up is going to be a Zoom call with the mustard companies all over the world and friends, mustard friends all over the world."

The National Mustard Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.