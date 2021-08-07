Opponents of France’s virus passes protest for 4th week

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people are expected to march in Paris and other French cities during a forth consecutive week of protests against COVID-19 entrance requirements. The demonstrations on Saturday come days after France’s Constitutional Council upheld most provisions of a new law that expands the locations where health passes are needed. Starting Monday, the pass will be required to access cafes, restaurants, long-distance travel and, in some cases, hospitals. Polls show that most people in France support the health passes, which are issued to individuals either vaccinated against the coronavirus or who have proof of recovering from COVID-19 or negative test results. Opponents say the pass requirement limits their freedom and implicitly renders vaccines obligatory.