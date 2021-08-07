First the severe weather, then the heat and humidity

MADISON (WKOW) - Once the severe weather threat leaves the Midwest, the heat and humidity return... for a little bit.

As the weekend goes on, the severe weather threat will continue Sunday then again on Tuesday.

In addition to the severe threats, heavy rain, which will be beneficial, is also in the forecast.

It will not be a wash out for everyone, but places could pick up anywhere from an additional inch to two inches of much needed rain by the time the weekend ends. There may be isolated higher accumulations for places that are hit by multiple rain showers/storms.

Timing for Sunday's severe threat will be like Saturday - starting in the late morning/early afternoon and continuing through the evening and overnight hours as a low pressure system exits the region.

Once this low does finally move on out, the heat and humidity turn back up with 90s expected Tuesday through Thursday. Dew points will be high as well.