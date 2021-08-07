Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 11:26AM CDT until August 7 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…
West central Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…
Northeastern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…
* Until 1215 PM CDT.
* At 1126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast
of Harpers Ferry, or 12 miles southeast of Lansing, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Seneca, Viola, Soldiers Grove, Sylvan, Gays Mills, Readstown, Mount
Sterling, Lynxville, and Bell Center.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.