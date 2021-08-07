Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 11:26AM CDT until August 7 at 12:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

West central Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Northeastern Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 1215 PM CDT.

* At 1126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast

of Harpers Ferry, or 12 miles southeast of Lansing, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Seneca, Viola, Soldiers Grove, Sylvan, Gays Mills, Readstown, Mount

Sterling, Lynxville, and Bell Center.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.