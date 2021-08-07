Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 1:17PM CDT until August 7 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Vernon County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Northern Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 117 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Farge, or

9 miles east of Viroqua, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hillsboro, La Farge, Germantown, Rockbridge, Viola, Liberty,

Cazenovia, Ross, Yuba, County Roads D And N N, Loyd, Bunker Hill,

Highway 80 And County C C, Woodstock, Gillingham, Bloom City,

Benders Corners, Neptune, Buck Creek and Highway 82 And County A.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.