Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 1:23PM CDT until August 7 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Farge, or 12

miles east of Viroqua, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hillsboro, La Farge, Germantown, Rockbridge, Viola, Liberty,

Cazenovia, Ross, Yuba, County Roads D And N N, Loyd, Bunker Hill,

Highway 80 And County C C, Woodstock, Gillingham, Bloom City, Benders

Corners, Neptune, Buck Creek and Highway 82 And County A.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.