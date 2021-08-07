Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 12:54PM CDT until August 7 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

East central Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 1253 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lac La

Belle, or 8 miles southeast of Watertown, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, Pewaukee, Hartland, Delafield, Wales, Okauchee Lake,

Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Dousman, North Prairie, Lac La Belle, Eagle,

Nashotah, Waterville, Oconomowoc Lake, Chenequa, Summit, Genesee

Depot, Genesee and Lapham Peak St Park.

People attending The Waukesha Mud Girl Run should seek safe shelter

immediately!

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.