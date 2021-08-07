Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 1:34PM CDT until August 7 at 2:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Farge, or 16

miles northwest of Richland Center, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hillsboro, La Farge, Germantown, Rockbridge, Cazenovia, and Yuba.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.