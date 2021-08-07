Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 1:48PM CDT until August 7 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 245 PM CDT.

* At 148 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillsboro, or

17 miles north of Richland Center, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Reedsburg, La Valle, Loganville, Ironton, Lime Ridge and Hill

Point.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.