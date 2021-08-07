Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 3:53PM CDT until August 7 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 352 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of La Farge, or 19 miles east of Viroqua, moving southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Reedsburg, La Valle, Loganville, Ironton, Lime Ridge and Hill

Point.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.